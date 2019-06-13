Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus, having left the Italian champions to join United for a world-record £89m move back in 2016.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult three-year spell at Old Trafford, but could be offered a route out by his former side, with Real Madrid also said to be interested.

Video - Euro Papers: Real Madrid now "all in" for Pogba 01:54

Sky Sport Italia report that Paratici is at United’s London office for face-to-face talks, although the discussions are currently at an early stage.

The report suggests Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo could be part of the negotiations, with Manchester City no longer keen on the defender due to the £44m asking price.

Frank Lampard has been tipped to replace Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea head coachGetty Images

Meanwhile, Paratici’s time in London will also see him talk to Chelsea about agreeing a deal to bring Sarri to Turin as head coach.

Juve are looking for a replacement for Maxi Allegri, and Sarri had looked on the verge of joining after just one year at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are seeking adequate compensation for Sarri, especially as they had to pay £9m to former boss Antonio Conte, and could yet fork out £3.5m if they want to bring in Frank Lampard from Derby.