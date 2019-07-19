10. Eder Militao

Porto to Real Madrid - £45m

After a successful Liga Nos season, Militao attracted interest from some of the top clubs in Europe. However, Real Madrid managed to land his signature as Los Blancos look to completely revamp their team going into the 2019/20 season.

Eder MilitaoEurosport

9. Ferland Mendy

Lyon to Real Madrid - £47.1m

With first-choice left-back Marcelo getting older, Real Madrid went in search for a replacement for the Brazilian. This came in the form of French left-back Ferland Mendy. Having played over 50 games in a two-year spell at Lyon, his performances impressed fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, earning him a move to the Madrid giants.

Ferland MendyGetty Images

8. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace to Man United - £50m

After a breakthrough year at Palace, Wan-Bissaka turned into a very hot prospect and was on the radar of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs including Manchester United. Wan-Bissaka made 42 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign, helping Palace keep 14 clean sheets. Wan-Bissaka also made the most tackles in the Premier League last season - 158.

Aaron Wan-BissakaGetty Images

7. David Luiz

Chelsea to PSG - £50m

A successful three-year spell led to a big-money move to PSG for David Luiz. However, the Brazilian defender soon returned to Stamford Bridge on deadline day in 2016.

David LuizGetty Images

6. Benjamin Mendy

Monaco to Man City - £52m

Injury-stricken Benjamin Mendy earned his move to City after his performances in Monaco’s 2016/17 title-winning season, but he has since struggled with injuries for City, making only 23 appearances in two seasons at the club.

Benjamin Mendy with Pep GuardiolaGetty Images

5. Kyle Walker

Tottenham to Man City - £53m

Consecutive good seasons at Spurs left City interested in the England right-back. City snapped up Walker in 2017 and has not looked back since, winning two Premier League titles in two seasons.

Kyle WalkerGetty Images

4. Aymeric Laporte

Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City - £57m

In January 2018, City trigged the release clause of young French star Aymeric Laporte. Still uncapped for his country, Laporte has continued to impress boss Guardiola. The Frenchman has also won two league titles in two seasons with City.

Aymeric LaporteGetty Images

3. Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax to Juventus - £67.8m

Ajax’s youngest ever captain and ‘Golden Boy’ De Ligt moved to Juventus in July 2019 after leading Ajax to a domestic league and cup double, as well as steering them to the Champions League semi-final.

Matthijs de LigtGetty Images

2. Lucas Hernandez

Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich - £68m

Academy product Lucas Hernandez enjoyed 12 years at Atletico after joining in 2007 aged 11. Eventually the Frenchman progressed into the first team, making 110 appearances. However, Bayern have now snapped up the young player, making him the second-most expensive defender of all time.

Lucas HernandezGetty Images

1. Virgil van Dijk

Southampton to Liverpool - £76m

Now one of the world’s best, Virgil van Dijk led Liverpool to a Champions League final in 2018 before winning the competition the following year when beating Tottenham. Van Dijk also won the Premier League Player of the Season after Liverpool finished the 2018/19 campaign with 97 points. He is also favourite to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.