Football
Transfers

Achraf Hakimi closing in on Inter Milan move - reports

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Wo wird er in der kommenden Saison spielen? Achraf Hakimi

Image credit: Imago

ByEnis Koylu
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Inter Milan are close to sealing a £36 million deal to sign Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The wing-back has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the past two seasons, and has scored nine goals this season.

Bundesliga

Sancho: Hat-trick 'a bittersweet moment' amid 'fight for justice'

31/05/2020 AT 20:51

Lucien Favre had been keen on holding onto the 21-year-old but it appears that Inter have swooped with a bid of €40 million.

Dortmund have confirmed this week the signing of Thomas Meunier on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Belgian the natural successor for the Moroccan.

Play Icon
WATCH

Matteo Guendouzi chased by European giants ahead of Arsenal departure - Euro Papers

00:01:29

Since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Inter have spent big in a bid to reclaim their place at the top of Italian football, having not won Serie A since 2010.

Romelu Lukaku was signed for a fee of €65 million last summer, and several other signings amount to almost an additional €100 million of spending.

Transfers

Sancho to turn down United if they fail to land Champions League place - Paper Round

05/04/2020 AT 09:26
Play Icon
Transfers

Real to hold 'transfer auction' for Chelsea, Juve and PSG over Hakimi - Euro Papers

02/04/2020 AT 11:16
Related Topics
FootballTransfersInternazionaleBorussia DortmundMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On