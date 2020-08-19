Borussia Dortmund snap up Real Madrid youngster Reinier on loan

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Real Madrid attacking midfielder Reinier has signed on loan for the two forthcoming seasons.

The 18-year-old Brazilian moved to the Spanish capital from Flamengo in January for a reported fee of €30 million and has since plied his trade with the club's B-team.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Antonio Conte eyes N'Golo Kante reunion at Inter Milan 6 HOURS AGO

The move is similar to the one taken by Achraf Hakimi, who spent the past two seasons on loan with the Bundesliga club before being sold in a big-money move to Inter Milan this summer.

"I’m happy that I’m now at BVB. The club is known for its focus on young players and improving them," Reinier told the club's official website.

"I would like to learn a lot and play a lot here, help the team and be successful. I hope that we’ll experience many happy moments together."

Play Icon WATCH Kalidou Koulibaly is set for Man City after improved bid - Euro Papers 00:01:24

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added that the club had been trailing Reinier for some time and was looking forward to seeing the teenager in the club's colours.

"Reinier is a player who possesses enormous talent and can be deployed in various attacking positions," he said.

We’ve been keeping tabs on the lad for over two years; in addition to his outstanding technical qualities, he also boasts a strong physical presence.

"Following the long break from competitive football, we’ll give him the necessary time to adapt to professional football in Germany and he can then be an additional option for us going forward."

Liga Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona this summer - reports 16/08/2020 AT 20:07