Donny van de Beek 'can't complain' about staying at Ajax amid Manchester United links

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek insists he has no issues remaining in Amsterdam for another year, despite persistent rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Van de Beek caught the eye during his side's run to the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals, with his fellow academy graduates Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt since winning moves to Barcelona and Juventus.

The 23-year-old stayed put at the Johan Cruyff ArenA and says he would be proud to represent his boyhood club for even longer if the financial squeeze caused by the coronavirus pandemic prices his suitors out of a transfer once more.

"It is very messy, in any case a very messy period in terms of transfers," he admitted while speaking to Fox Sports.

"Nothing is certain yet. I am still a player of Ajax and I am still proud to be there. If there had not been the coronavirus, it might have been different now.

"There is no clarity now and we have to wait and see how it turns out. "I'm still here and after all these years I still have a lot of fun. If I also play at Ajax next season, I still have a lot of fun. You won't hear me complaining."

