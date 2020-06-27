Inter Milan agree Achraf Hakimi fee with Real Madrid – reports

Inter Milan have agreed a €45 million deal to sign Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid, according to numerous reports.

The wing-back has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the past two seasons, and has scored nine goals this season.

Lucien Favre had been keen on holding onto the 21-year-old but it appears that Inter have swooped with a bid of €40 million + €5 million in add ons.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal has no provision for a buyback clause and that the formalities of the deal should be concluded next week.

Dortmund have confirmed this week the signing of Thomas Meunier on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Belgian the natural successor for the Moroccan.

Since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Inter have spent big in a bid to reclaim their place at the top of Italian football, having not won Serie A since 2010.

Romelu Lukaku was signed for a fee of €65 million last summer, and several other signings amount to almost an additional €100 million of spending.

