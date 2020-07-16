Jude Bellingham set to complete Borussia Dortmund move after undergoing medical

Borussia Dortmund are poised to sign highly-rated teenager Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City, with the midfielder having undergone a medical with the club.

The 17-year-old has become one of the most-sought after properties in European football after a breakout season at St Andrew's, with Manchester United also heavily linked with his signature this summer.

It appears that Dortmund have won the race to sign him, though, and Bellingham will become the most expensive 17-year-old in history, with a reported initial fee of £25 million enough to secure his services. That figure could rise based on a series of variables.

Bellingham left Birmingham Airport on a private jet on Thursday for a medical. When he returns, he will not have to quarantine and will turn his attention to his boyhood club's final two Championship fixtures against Preston North End and Derby County as they look to avoid relegation.

The Bundesliga has become an ever-more used finishing school for English players in recent years, with Bellingham set to link up with his compatriot Jadon Sancho, who has become one of the division's best players since leaving Manchester City for Dortmund.

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson also enjoyed a year on loan at Hoffenheim before breaking into the Gunners' first-team this term, while the likes of Jonjoe Kenny, Ademola Lookman, Ethan Ampadu and Lewis Baker among others are all regular faces in the German top flight.

