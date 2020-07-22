Kylian Mbappe pledges to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is set to snub a transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain and remain in the French capital for at least another year.

The 21-year-old has spent the last three years at the Parc des Princes but has been consistently linked with a move away from the club, with Real Madrid mooted as a potential desitnation.

Premier League Sterling named world's second-most valuable player 07/01/2020 AT 14:04

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has left the Spanish champions short of funds, and Mbappe says he will turn his focus to winning trophies with his current club as they enter their 50th anniversary year.

"I am here, I'm in this project for a fourth year," he told Bein Sports.

Play Icon WATCH Barca boost: Catalan club to beat Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man City to Brazil star – Euro Papers 00:01:41

The 50th anniversary, it's an important season in the eyes of the club, its fans. I'll be here when it arrives. I'm going to try to bring back trophies with the team.

Mbappe's commitment to PSG brought good news to coach Thomas Tuchel, who called the France international "a gift" to work with.

"Kylian has a contract with us, we're not ready to sell him. He's super important, a key player, our play," he said.

"It's a gift to work with him, with players like Neymar, [Angel] Di Maria, [Mauro] Icardi, [Marco] Verratti, Marquinhos. These are extraordinary players.

"There's totally a great connection between him and Neymar. That gives a lot of pleasure to everyone. It's a real force for PSG."

Neymar has also been linked with a move away from PSG this summer.

Friendly match Zidane stokes PSG war of words over Mbappe 09/11/2019 AT 10:17