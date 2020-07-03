Thiago Alcantara mulling over Bayern Munich future amid Liverpool transfer links

Thiago Alcantara is considering his Bayern Munich future, with Liverpool rumoured to be closely monitoring the Spain international's situation.

Spanish publication Sport reported that Liverpool were in advanced negotiations with Bayern Munich over the potential acquisition of Thiago.

Bundesliga Hummels passed fit for Bayern clash but Thiago misses out 25/05/2020 AT 13:46

The report stated that after seven years in Germany the 29-year-old midfielder wanted a fresh challenge and that the Bavarian club were willing to sell for €35 million.

Eurosport Germany believes that Thiago had been close to signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena, and feels settled in Germany, but the situation has changed in recent weeks.

His late-season injury troubles have shown that Hansi Flick's side can cope perfectly well without him and in Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Michael Cuisance, Bayern have a fine array of emerging midfielders younger than the Spaniard.

Play Icon WATCH Could Lionel Messi really leave Barcelona? – Euro Papers 00:01:37

Flick is believed to be in favour of an approach of promoting youngsters and Thiago has come to doubt whether his place in the starting XI is assured. Jurgen Klopp is trying to play up this angle in his bid to sign Thiago, who is open to talking to the Anfield boss.

Thiago has been with Bayern since 2013. His current contract expires at the end of next season.

Football Bayern Munich wary of Leverkusen's speed ahead of German Cup final, says Hansi Flick AN HOUR AGO