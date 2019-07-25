The Italian midfielder controversially left Roma at the end of the season after he was not offered an extension to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

He had an offer to stay in Serie A with Fiorentina but did not wish to represent another side in Italy, and so looked for a move abroad.

There were rumours of a move to a Japanese side, or to join Los Angeles FC in MLS, but instead he has chosen to join Argentine side Boca Juniors.

The club have confirmed the deal on their Twitter account, but full details are yet to emerge.

It is believed the player has a signed a contract that runs until 2020, which could be the last deal of his career.