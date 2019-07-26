The initial reports came from Spanish outlet Marca who broke the news that Bale, who has fallen out of favour with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was on the verge of leaving the club.

The Marca report said that his wage would be around €22 million a year but then a later report from The Telegraph put the figure at possibly over £1m a week and indeed possibly more than double the £600,000 a week he earns currently in Real.

Bale, who is still just 30 years old, joined Real in the summer of 2013 and has helped them to win four Champions League titles including the mythical La Decima craved for so long by the club.

His relationship with Zidane was particularly tense and things have not been improved upon the Frenchman's return to the club last season.