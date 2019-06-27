Ndombele, 22, was one of the revelations of the season just gone and his performances with Lyon earned a call-up to the national team as well as interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Spurs were thought to be close to securing a deal but Aulas’ new quotes have insinuated that a move is not imminent.

The outspoken Lyon president suggested that Spurs would have to cough up more money in order to secure Ndombele’s services.

“If I wait another 8 days, it will be €80m… Tottenham made us an opening offer worth €45m. Then, we discussed more." Aulas told RMC Sport.

" Nothing is done, I can assure you. We are not in a hurry either. "

“Tanguy has shown his qualities with the French national team. He is one of our best players.

“How much is he worth? I do not know but not just €45m.”

Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)Getty Images

It is not the first time that Aulas has had complicated dealings with Spurs, the 2012 signing of Hugo Lloris saw him hit out at his Spurs counterpart Daniel Levy in a quite public fashion.

Media reports suggest that Lyon would a fee between £80 and £90 million whilst Spurs would want to pay considerably lower than that.