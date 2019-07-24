Madrid are keen to offload the Wales international with manager Zinedine Zidane admitting it would be "best for everyone" if Bale left.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince claimed that Liverpool should look to sign the forward amid talk of a move to China - but Klopp has played down the possibility.

"These fantastic football players have some strange ideas," the German said. "I respect them all so much, but they probably only say these things because somebody asked them.

"Bale is a Real Madrid player and if he leaves it will be outstandingly expensive and big wages.

" He is an outstanding player, I like him a lot but it is not about him. You have to create a team. A team is not a collection of the best individual players, they have to work together. "

"Liverpool is a long-term project. The team is really good. Will there be difficult situations? Probably. There would be if we bring in a new player, or two or three. I didn't say we won't do anything, it is going to be a big window for sure but people don't think about the people who are already in.

"Sometimes you have to calm the situation down, pay your bills, have a normal life and live in the house before you build a new one."

Liverpool are in New York ahead of their next pre-season game against Sporting Lisbon.

Klopp has been encouraged by the performances of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain so far during their summer preparations, with the versatile England international having featured in the games against Tranmere, Bradford, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

Oxlade-Chamberlain missed almost the entire 2018/19 season having suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament injury, but Klopp believes the 25-year-old will be 'like a new signing' when the forthcoming campaign gets underway.

"Two seasons ago, when he got injured, he was in the shape of his life, looking so positive," Klopp added.

"I’m so happy with how it looks at the moment, but of course we are going to have to see.

"But Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain… come on. Fit… if that’s not a new signing, then I don’t know. To buy him, after the impression we got when he played for us, what do we think the price would be to buy that level of player?"