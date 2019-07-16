19-year-old De Ligt captained Ajax to the Dutch double and the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, establishing himself as one of the most promising young players in Europe.

The central defender was linked with moves to Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona, where he would have joined former Ajax team-mate Frenkie De Jong.

However he has chosen to join Juventus.

He becomes part of a crowded centre-back room that includes club captain Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani and Merih Demiral.

Video - Euro Papers: Paul Pogba picks Juventus over Real Madrid 01:35

De Ligt, who was the youngest player in history to captain Ajax, is the seventh arrival of the summer for champions Juventus.

He follows fellow centre-backs Cristian Romero (who has gone back out on loan to Genoa) and Demiral as well as left-back Luca Pellegrini.

Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and club legend Gianluigi Buffon have all also arrived on free transfers.

Video - ‘Ole, ole, ole, ole, Ramsey, Ramsey’ - Welshman gets hero's welcome at Juventus 00:52

Juve are still being linked with former midfielder Paul Pogba, who reportedly wants to leave Manchester United.