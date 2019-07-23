Despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers opted to field the England defender against the League Two outfit at the Abbey Stadium.

The 26-year-old is keen to join United, but that has not prevented him from preparing for the forthcoming season with the Midlands club.

Maguire was a second-half substitute in Leicester's first pre-season friendly, a 1-0 win at Scunthorpe, before he started in the 2-1 victory at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Harry Maguire scores against Cambridge UnitedGetty Images

The England international met Ben Chilwell's cross to open the scoring after 59 minutes against Cambridge, before further strikes from Kelechi Iheanacho and Hamza Choudhury secured a routine win.

Maguire was replaced immediately after his bullet header by Wes Morgan.

Leicester have reportedly rejected two bids from United already this summer, with the player valued at £85million.