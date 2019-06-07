The move has been reported for some time and was initially delayed due to the death of James’ father.

He recently reportedly completed a medical after leaving international duty with Wales and now both clubs have confirmed that terms have been agreed.

The 21-year-old will complete his move to United on June 11 when the FIFA international transfer windows open.

There has been no official confirmation over the fee but it is reported to be £15 million up front with a further £3 million in add-ons.

United said that “further details will be communicated once the international transfer window opens next week.”