The move has been reported for some time and was initially delayed due to the death of James’ father - but the club confirmed the transfer on Wednesday.

James was unable to inspire Wales to victory in either of their two Euro 2020 Qualifiers this month, but the 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

He told the club's official website: "This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to.

" The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player. "

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family, however, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn’t able to share this experience with us.

Dan James in action for Wales in Hungary on TuesdayGetty Images

"I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started.”

He recently reportedly completed a medical after leaving international duty with Wales and now both clubs have confirmed that terms have been agreed.

The fee is reported to be £15 million up front with a further £3 million in add-ons.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.

"We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development."