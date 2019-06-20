"Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have reached an agreement to transfer Marcos Llorente to our club, pending the Madrid-born player passing a medical," said the statement.

"After the medical, it's expected the midfielder will sign a contract that will tie him to our club for the next five seasons."

The statement did not reveal the transfer fee but reports in the Spanish media said Atletico would pay Real an initial fee of 30 million euros plus a potential 10 million in add-ons.

Llorente, 24, made his name with an impressive loan spell at Alaves in the 2016/17 season but only made 11 La Liga starts in the next two campaigns when he returned to Real.

The midfielder comes from a family steeped in football history.

His father Paco started out at Atletico but crossed the divide to spend the majority of his career at Real, while his great uncle Paco Gento is one of Madrid's most famous players and the only footballer to win the European Cup six times.