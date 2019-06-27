Neymar, 27, left Barcelona in the summer of 2017, becoming the most expensive signing ever after PSG paid his €222 million release clause.

However he has been vocal about his inability to settle and reports have emerged this summer that he is keen to move back to Spain.

" "What [I believe] is that Neymar wants to come back, "

"[But] to say we are working on recruiting him, that is something I cannot agree with.

"We are recruiting no-one at the moment, especially not this player with whom we have had no contact."

Neymar has won Ligue 1 in both seasons he has been in Paris but PSG have failed to make it past the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

He has reportedly offered to take a pay cut in order to return to help the club financuially given that they have already signed Frenkie de Jong and are expected to bring in Antoine Griezmann.