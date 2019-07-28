Bayern "confident" of signing Sane

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has revealed the club's confidence in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. The Bavarian side have been chasing the German star all summer and now look likely to finally capture their man. Kovac admitted he is "confident" in the club's ability to complete a deal for Sane, despite previous bids being rejected earlier in the transfer window. The 23-year-old has been labelled as Bayern's "dream signing" and the Mail are reporting that the Bundesliga champions are "lining up a club-record £90 million offer" for Sane. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted "it's not in our hands" when asked about the transfer.

Paper Round’s view: The transfer would make a lot of sense for Bayern Munich in their bid to replace influential wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who both left the club this summer. Sane is one of the best young forwards in world football and it could be argued that £90 million is good value in the current market, especially considering Ousmane Dembele moved to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a transfer worth €140 million in 2017. The German star has consistently performed at a high level for Manchester City since 2016, but he seemed to have fallen out of favour during City's last campaign, only starting 21 Premier League matches for Pep's side.

"Verbal agreement" reached for Pogba replacement

Manchester United have reportedly reached a "verbal agreement" with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman, according to the Mail. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have identified the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. Milinkovic-Savic has been one of Europe's most in-demand midfielders since his dominant 2017-18 season for Lazio. The Mail admit that the deal would only happen if Pogba completes a transfer away, with United using the money to re-invest in their midfield.

Paper Round’s view: Milinkovic-Savic is a player that could thrive at United, but only if Pogba moves on. The two players have a similar playing style, with both even preferring to play on the left-side of a three-man midfield. If Real Madrid make a bid for Pogba that reaches United's valuation, Milinkovic-Savic could be the perfect replacement for the Frenchman. The Lazio midfielder is a complete midfielder and would add plenty of quality to the Premier League.

PSG are finally Gana get their man

Paris Saint-Germain move closer to completing the transfer for Everton midfielder Idrissa 'Gana' Gueye with a medical set for Monday, according to the Guardian. The Senegalese international was pictured in Paris ahead of the agreed move worth €32 million. Gueye was targeted by the Ligue 1 champions in the January transfer window, but Marco Silva refused to entertain a mid-season move despite the 29-year-old's interest in a potential deal. It is reported that Gueye will sign a four-year contract at the Paris club, with an option to extend by an additional year.

Paper Round’s view: It's strange to see Paris Saint-Germain make reasonable transfers for players who aren't just big names. Their summer window has seen them linked to the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Gareth Bale, but Thomas Tuchel has brought in relatively-unfashionable players like Ander Herrera, Abdou Diallo and Pablo Sarabia. The incoming transfers are viewed as sensible signings and are addressing important issues in the squad that need to be fixed, without spending huge sums of money. Gueye will fill the much-needed role of a defensive midfielder in a squad that possesses a plethora of attacking talent.

United dealt Dembele blow

Moussa Dembele confirmed his desire to stay at Lyon after inspiring them to a victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Cup. The French forward bagged a brace for his side, then admitted he would like to "have a great season with Lyon" and become "an undisputed starter" amid ongoing transfer links to Old Trafford. Dembele is one of the many names linked with a transfer to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as they search for a possible replacement for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku - who has been the target of Serie A side Inter Milan.

Paper Round’s view: Dembele looks like he could be a top forward, but he is still only 23 years old and has only been at Lyon for one season following his £19 million move from Celtic last August. The France Under-21 international has the right idea that he needs to claim the role as Lyon's starting striker before thinking about moving clubs again. Solskjaer might have some interest in him, but Dembele still needs to take time to develop his game on a consistent level in France before moving to a demanding club that has such high expectations like United.

