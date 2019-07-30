Getty Images
Dybala agent in England to talk with Man Utd – reports
The agent of Paulo Dybala is reportedly in England to begin talks with Manchester United.
The 25-year-old Argentina international has reportedly fallen out of favour at Italian champions Juventus and does not immediately fit into the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri.
- Transfer window LIVE – Nicolas Pepe in London for medical
- Arsenal close in on club-record deal for Lille winger Pepe
He has been linked with a move away as a potential trade chip in any move for a striker United may make.
A report from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Dybala’s agent is now in England with the intention of discussing whether or not the Argentine wants to join United.
Romano says that Dybala would prefer to stay with Juventus but United are going to push hard to see if they can persuade him to move.
Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved has already confirmed that there have been bids for Dybala with Tottenham Hotspur also linked to the forward.