The 25-year-old Argentina international has reportedly fallen out of favour at Italian champions Juventus and does not immediately fit into the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri.

He has been linked with a move away as a potential trade chip in any move for a striker United may make.

Video - Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer 01:07

A report from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Dybala’s agent is now in England with the intention of discussing whether or not the Argentine wants to join United.

Romano says that Dybala would prefer to stay with Juventus but United are going to push hard to see if they can persuade him to move.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved has already confirmed that there have been bids for Dybala with Tottenham Hotspur also linked to the forward.