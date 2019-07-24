The Senegal midfielder is expected to complete his move to the Ligue 1 champions this week, ending his three-year stay at Goodison Park.

Everton signed Gueye for £7.1m from Aston Villa - the player's buyout clause after the Midlands club were relegated from the Premier League - in August 2016.

The 29-year-old has made 108 appearances for Everton over his three seasons at the club, but he signalled his desire to leave in January.

Idrissa Gueye starred for Senegal at the Africa Cup of NationsGetty Images

Despite handing in a transfer request, Everton rejected PSG's initial offer of £21.5m - but they have reportedly now bowed to his wishes.

Everton have made three signings this summer, with Fabian Delph joining Jonas Lossl and Andre Gomes on a permanent deal.

Blues boss Marco Silva has insisted that Delph is not a replacement for Gueye, and the sale of the Senegalese midfielder could pave the way for more incomings at Goodison.

Everton are in talks with Crystal Palace's £80m-rated winger Wilfried Zaha, despite the player's preference of joining Arsenal, while Kurt Zouma is still wanted back at the club following a successful loan despite Chelsea currently holding firm.