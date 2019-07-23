Pogba has signalled his desire to leave Manchester United this summer, with his agent Mino Raiola seeking to help his client secure a move away from Old Trafford.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is keen to work with his compatriot, and the move that has been touted all summer might still become a reality after Bale was shown the door at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the Daily Mail, Real are looking at using the money raised from Bale's expected departure to fund a late dash for Pogba.

Paul Pogba, Manchester UnitedGetty Images

The Wales international has been linked with a move to Chiese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

Bale is earning a basic £350,000-a-week wage at the Spanish club, meaning that were Real able to offload him and receive in the region of £70million, the La Liga club would look to reignite their interest in Pogba.

Real may struggle for their valuation to be met given that Zidane has made it clear he wishes to sell the player, but cashing in on Bale - who still has three years remaining on his contract - would certainly bring a move for Pogba back into focus.

Gareth Bale is heading for the Real Madrid exitGetty Images

United wish to keep hold of Pogba with just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window for Premier League clubs, but the Spanish transfer market does not shut until September 2.

The France World Cup winner will cost over £150m, and given Pogba's own desires to seek a new challenge, United could face pressure to sell him in the coming weeks.