Lukaku has occasionally impressed at Old Trafford since arriving from Everton in 2017, but slipped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is being tipped for a move to Inter Milan.

"I think it is clear that he [Lukaku] is ready for a new challenge," Martinez, who has managed the striker at the Toffees and now at international level, told Brussell-based outlet HLN.

"It would be a good thing for both parties. It is now important that Romelu finds the right club. I certainly don't think his passage at Manchester United is a failure. The team did not perform optimally and important players - such as Romelu, but also Paul Pogba - were targeted.

Martinez added: "I'm not worried about 'Rom' - he can play anywhere and is always good with the Red Devils - but I want my players to be happy."

Lukaku has not hidden his desire to work under Antonio Conte at Inter.

"Good that Conte went to Inter, for me, he is the best coach in the world," Lukaku told Mediaset.

"As for my future, I have already made a decision that I still cannot communicate publicly out of respect for Manchester United with whom I have a contract. I am a big Serie A fan, those close to me know that I have always wanted to play in the English league and in the Italian one, I love Italy.

"And then Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, Sarri will go to Juventus, Ancelotti is at Napoli, it will be an exciting Serie A. The club and my agent will talk about it but I have already made my decision."

Lukaku has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for United.