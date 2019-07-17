Getty Images
Spurs confirm Rose and Trippier will miss Asia tour to explore potential moves
England full backs Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose have been left out of Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season squad for their tour of Asia.
Spanish and British media reported Trippier, 28, is on the verge of a move to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £20 million.
Spurs confirmed Rose has been granted time off "to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs", along with striker Vincent Janssen and winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.
Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs will face Serie A champions Juventus in Singapore on July 21 in the International Champions Cup before travelling to Shanghai to play Premier League rivals Manchester United on July 25.
