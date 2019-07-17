Spanish and British media reported Trippier, 28, is on the verge of a move to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £20 million.

Spurs confirmed Rose has been granted time off "to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs", along with striker Vincent Janssen and winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs will face Serie A champions Juventus in Singapore on July 21 in the International Champions Cup before travelling to Shanghai to play Premier League rivals Manchester United on July 25.