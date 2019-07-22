The Belgium international has 12 months remaining on his current Spurs contract, but the defender has a £25million release clause inserted in the deal that expires on Friday.

Surprisingly, only Serie A club AS Roma have expressed a formal interest in Alderweireld, but the player himself is calm about his future. Speaking after the 3-2 win over Juventus in the Audi Cup, he said:

" I've always said, I'm focused on Spurs and trying to deliver the job that I need to do. "

"In football, everything can go quick but my focus is on Spurs and to be ready for the start of the season.

Roma have expressed an interest in signing Toby AlderweireldGetty Images

"The manager knows that I’m committed to the team and to the club. Today I was made captain which shows the manager’s trust in me."

When asked if he expects to be a Tottenham player for the start of the season, he replied: "Yes, that's my focus."

The Belgian made 34 Premier League appearances last season alongside his compatriot Jan Vertonghen.