Spurs agree to sell misfit Janssen to Mexican club Monterrey
Tottenham have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Mexican club CF Monterrey for the transfer of striker Vincent Janssen.
The Netherlands international joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in June 2016 for £17million but made just 42 appearances, scoring six goals.
Janssen spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Fenerbahce, but he made a surprise return to the Tottenham first-team fold towards the end of last season, featuring as a substitute in three games.
With just one year remaining on his contract, Tottenham have opted to cut their losses on the 25-year-old Dutchman.
Dutch outlet VI report that Monterrey have paid around €7m (£6.3m) to sign the striker who failed to make the grade in the Premier League.
Janssen was bought by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino in the hope that he could provide back-up for Harry Kane having scored 29 goals during the 2015/16 season for AZ.