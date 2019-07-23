The Netherlands international joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in June 2016 for £17million but made just 42 appearances, scoring six goals.

Janssen spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Fenerbahce, but he made a surprise return to the Tottenham first-team fold towards the end of last season, featuring as a substitute in three games.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Tottenham have opted to cut their losses on the 25-year-old Dutchman.

Dutch outlet VI report that Monterrey have paid around €7m (£6.3m) to sign the striker who failed to make the grade in the Premier League.

Janssen was bought by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino in the hope that he could provide back-up for Harry Kane having scored 29 goals during the 2015/16 season for AZ.