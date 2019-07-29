Maguire 'losing patience' with Leicester

Harry Maguire is reportedly "furious" with his club Leicester City as he looks to force a "dream move" to Manchester United, according to The Sun. The England international has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford since the 2018 World Cup, but the Foxes are still holding out for a world-record fee for a defender. It has been reported that Leicester have turned down a £70 million bid from United, but the clubs are still in negotiations over a fee that would surpass Virgil van Dijk's £75 million move to Liverpool in January 2018. Maguire is said to be "losing patience" due to the fact he "had a gentleman’s agreement with the club" last summer that he would be allowed to move on this year.

Paper Round’s view: It's strange to hear that Maguire would be kicking up a fuss with Leicester, especially so soon after manager Brendan Rodgers praised his attitude as "professional" last week. It's understandable that a move to Manchester United would be a clear step up for the 26-year-old, but it's more likely that the rumours of his "fury" have stemmed from the fact that he missed training on Monday due to illness. Despite this, it still wouldn't be surprising if Maguire completed his transfer to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side before the end of the transfer window, purely because it would be difficult for Leicester to reject a world-record transfer fee, but also because it would be tough for Maguire to reject a club of United's stature and history.

Arsenal negotiate five-year payment for Pepe

The Mail have revealed how Arsenal have managed to sign highly-rated Lille forward Nicolas Pepe for £72 million, despite having a limited summer transfer budget. It is reported that the Gunners have negotiated a deal with the Ligue 1 club that involves structured payments with an initial fee of just £20 million. The remaining £52 million will be paid over five years, which allows Arsenal to stretch their current transfer budget. The Mail also reveal that Unai Emery's side are still interested in signing a centre-back and Celtic's Kieran Tierney.

Paper Round’s view: It is a shrewd move from the Gunners, but also gives some insight into why their attempts to sign Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha were scuppered. It is likely that the Eagles were reluctant to accept a deal with such a small percentage of the transfer fee paid up front. The structured transfer deal also allows Arsenal to address other pressing issues in the transfer market, such as signing a new centre-back.

Inter "still working" on Lukaku deal

Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta has confirmed that the club have not given up in their chase for Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Sports. Inter submitted "an important bid" said to be in the region of £54 million, but United value Lukaku closer to the £75 million they paid for him in 2017. Marotta admitted the club are "still working" on the negotiations for the Belgian striker. Sky Sports are also reporting that Juventus are competing with their domestic rivals in the bid for Lukaku, with the Bianconeri willing to include Paulo Dybala as part of the deal

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United could do a lot worse than receiving cash plus Dybala in a swap deal for Lukaku so Inter will have to significantly increase their bid if they want to compete with Juventus. The 26-year-old hasn't held back when dropping hints about his desire to move to Italy this summer, describing a move to Serie A as his "dream" in recent months. Lukaku even posted a photograph with his agent on Instagram captioned "Soon to be continued", causing people to believe that a transfer away from Old Trafford is inevitably going to happen at some point this window.

Monaco enquire for Mustafi

The Mirror are reporting that Arsenal have received an enquiry for Shkodran Mustafi from Monaco. The media outlet state that Arsenal value the German centre-back at around £30 million and Unai Emery was "ready to let him go" this summer, but situations have arisen causing the Spanish manager to change his mind. Club captain Laurent Koscielny is forcing his way out of the club and Rob Holding is yet to return to full fitness following a long-term injury, which means Arsenal are now "reluctant" to sell Mustafi due to the lack of cover.

Paper Round’s view: It's a no-brainer. Surely Arsenal cash in on Mustafi and quickly sign a replacement centre-back before the transfer window closes. It would be a brilliant deal if Arsenal manage to recoup the majority of the transfer fee that they paid for him back in 2016, but obviously the North London club would need to act quick to replace Mustafi and Koscielny. Defence is an area where the Gunners have struggled in recent years but if they received £30 million to spend on a new centre-back, Arsenal could sign a top-level replacement.

