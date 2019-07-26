United in a hurry for Harry

Manchester United are set to stump up the £80 million asking price for Harry Maguire, with the Daily Star reporting that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has "pleaded" with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to sign the England international. United have flirted with a move for Maguire since last summer's World Cup and their hand has finally been forced, after centre-half Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury in the International Champions Cup match against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Solskjaer has allegedly prioritised a centre-back signing this summer and if they meet Leicester City's asking price for Maguire it would be a world-record transfer fee for a defender.

Paper Round’s view: It seems strange seeing Harry Maguire command an £80 million transfer fee, but Leicester don't need to sell and United are in desperate need for a top-quality centre-back to partner Victor Lindelof. It's been reported that Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld had a £25 million release clause (which expired on Thursday night), but Solskjaer's side seem keen to sign Maguire. It would be a crazy transfer fee, but the Foxes' defender is only 26 years old, so United's investment would be a long-term, especially in comparison to the 30-year-old Alderweireld.

Zaha has the Blues

Everton and Chelsea are set to battle over the transfer of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to the Telegraph. The report states that Everton are "prepared to pay £60 million plus striker Cenk Tosun", but still "fear" that Chelsea could move in for the Ivorian in a deal that would be completed after their current transfer ban. The Telegraph report that Palace could be tempted by the potential deal with the London club as they would prefer to keep their star man for another season and any deal with Chelsea could enhance their chances of signing Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi on loan again.

Paper Round’s view: Zaha has made it clear that he wants to play for a club who have realistic ambitions to play in the Champions League meaning a transfer to Stamford Bridge would suit him much more than a move to Everton. However, Chelsea's transfer ban creates complications as he wouldn't be able to move until next summer, which would make him almost 28 years old at the time of his potential debut for Frank Lampard's side. A move to Arsenal has been mooted in the media in recent weeks which would be the ideal situation for life-long Gooner, Zaha.

Napoli's 'No Deal' for Pepe

Napoli are struggling to get a deal over the line for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, according to The Mirror. The Serie A side's manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the Ivorian's representatives visited the club hotel to complete transfer negotiations, but it is reported that Napoli were far from coming to an agreement with Pepe and his agent. The Mirror state that there are two major stumbling blocks stopping the deal from being completed. Firstly, Pepe's wage demands haven't been met and, more importantly, he is unconvinced that Napoli is the right move for him.

Paper Round’s view: Pepe has attracted plenty of interest this summer, especially from Premier League sides, after a breakout season in Ligue 1. The Lille forward bagged 22 goals in 38 league matches, taking his side to a second-place finish behind Paris Saint-Germain, so it's no wonder that Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been sniffing around the Ivory Coast international. Napoli are a top club, with one of the best managers in the world in Ancelotti, which could make all the difference when attracting a player of Pepe's calibre. However, the Italian side need to step up and accept that they will need to meet high wage demands in order to add that level of quality in their squad.

Nice week for Newcastle

Newcastle are said to be preparing an increased bid for Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, according to The Sun. Things are starting to look up for the Tyneside club, who have hired a new manager and smashed their transfer record to pieces with a £40 million deal for Brazilian striker Joelinton this week. Newcastle reportedly had a £14 million bid for Saint-Maximin rejected by Nice, but are set to return with an improved £20 million offer. New boss Steve Bruce played it cool by saying "we'll see what happens" when asked about Newcastle's move for the Ligue 1 star.

Paper Round’s view: Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move to Arsenal, so if Newcastle manage to convince the French forward to sign for the club it would be a massive coup. The 22-year-old could light up St James' Park, playing in a team that lacked creativity at times throughout the 2018-19 season under pragmatic boss Rafa Benitez. Newcastle have had plenty of success in the French market in recent years and Saint-Maximin could hold a high potential sell-on-value for a club who seem happy to cash in on their signings after a couple of seasons.

