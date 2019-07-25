The club's official account confirmed the transfer with two tweets, including an interview with the player.

Spurs had been mentioned as a late rival to the signature, but Arsenal confirmed the deal.

The 18-year-old defender is Arsenal's second signing announced on Thursday, with Dani Ceballos joining on loan from Real Madrid.

Arsenal face defensive problems despite this signing, with Laurent Koscielny on strike as he attempts to force through a free transfer.

No financial details were disclosed, but British media reports said the fee for the 18-year-old was about 27 million pounds to be paid in instalments.

"We're delighted William is joining us," Arsenal manager Unai Emery said in a statement. "Many teams wanted him, but he decided he wanted to come to us and be part of our future.

"He will stay in France next season for more experience and then we look forward to him joining our group."

Saliba, who signed his first contract at the age of 17, made his professional debut with St Etienne against Toulouse last September and finished the campaign with 14 league starts under his belt.

"This is the biggest club in England for me, so it was an easy decision," Saliba said. "I didn't think twice about signing here, so I'm really happy.