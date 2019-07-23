18-year-old Saliba is reportedly expected to join Arsenal for a fee of around £27 million and he will be loaned back to Saint-Etienne for the coming season.

We asked our French colleague Martin Mosnier for his thoughts of the young centre-back.

"Saliba was born in Bondy, the same commune as Kylian Mbappe, and was coached by Mbappe's father from a young age.

"He moved to Saint-Etienne in 2016, signing his first professional contract at the age of 17. Saliba is regarded as one of the greatest talents of his generation.

"Saint-Etienne has produced some fantastic talents in recent years (Zouma, Guilavogui, Ghoulam) but Saliba is the most promising of the lot. "

The teenager put in hard work and then took advantage of the situations around him to earn his place within the first-team set-up.

"He quickly joined the first team because of poor performances from Neven Subotic." Martin explains.

William Saliba of France looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Zdzislaw-Krzyszkowiak-Stadion on June 04, 2019 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.Getty Images

"With Saliba, ASSE qualified for the Europa League. He played 16 times in Ligue 1 and 19 times in all competitions."

But what can Arsenal expect from the youngster when he returns from his loan? Martin thinks fans should be very excited.

"I compare him to Raphael Varane because he's strong, tall.

"Most important; he reads the game like no one else at the age of 18.

"He is still a teenager but he is calm with the ball and very lucid. He is excellent when using the long-ball and he does not appear to have many holes in his game.

" Saliba is a very good signing for Arsenal, the perfect substitute of Koscielny. "

"Trust me, you will love him!"