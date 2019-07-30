Transfer window LIVE – Nicolas Pepe in London for medical

Refresh for latest stories

Related content

MALCOM EDGES CLOSER TO RUSSIA

It looks as if Barcelona are getting ready to cut their losses on Malcom.

The forward hasn't really worked out and now according to Gerard Romero it looks as if a move to Russia, and specifically Zenit St Petersburg, is imminent.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG 'LIKES' SHKODRAN MUSTAFI POST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fuelled rumours about Shkodran Mustafi's future at Arsenal.

Mustafi has been linked with a move to Monaco and Aubameyang 'liked' a post about the transfer rumour.

SHINJI OKAZAKI HEADS TO MALAGA FOR SPANISH ADVENTURE

Shinji Ozaki, remember him?

The former Leicester forward has joined Malaga on a free transfer.

INTER MILAN TO INCREASE EDIN DZEKO BID DESPITE ROMELU LUKAKU INTEREST

Inter Milan are set to raise their bid for Edin Dzeko to £13.7million, despite being interested in signing Romelu Lukaku.

Negotiations have so far stalled for the Belgian international who is out of favour at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER UNITED URGED TO FLOG PAUL POGBA

Manchester United have been urged by Teddy Sheringham to flog Paul Pogba and accept whatever Real Madrid offer.

He said: "He's upset a lot of people with his demeanour and attitude at Old Trafford, and I think it would be best for everyone concerned if he left. I think he needs to go.

"If Real Madrid want him, whether they're going to be paying £100million, £150m, let him go, start again, and use the money to go and buy someone that really wants to being playing for Man United and showing how good he is and what his worth is for Man United."

LEICESTER NOT BUDGING ON HARRY MAGUIRE

Leicester and Manchester United are reportedly poles apart in their valuation of Harry Maguire.

The England international is back training with the Foxes, but Leicester are holding out for a fee of £90m - a world record fee for a defender.

IDRISSA GUEYE SEALS SWITCH TO PSG

Idrissa Gueye has sealed a £30million switch to PSG from Everton, penning a four-year deal.

Speaking after his move, he said: "I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

"After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe."

EVERTON KEAN ON JUVENTUS STRIKER

Juventus striker Moise Kean could be heading to Everton.

At least that's according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: "Moise Kean to Everton, here we go! Total agreement reached with Juventus, last details will be completed on next hours.

"The striker will fly to UK tomorrow to undergo his medicals and sign the contract."

VERRATTI INSTRUCTS PSG TO SELL NEYMAR

Neymar has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona and Marco Verratti thinks the PSG board should do what they can to sell him.

When quizzed over the Brazilian's future, Verratti said: "When a player really wants to leave, the club must let him go, according to the conditions set by the club, of course.

"But you must not keep a player who wants to leave. Of course, I would be disappointed to see him go."

EMERY IS A BIT CONFUSED BY KHEDIRA SPECULATION

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reacted to suggestions he could try and sign Sami Khedira.

The German was spotted at the Emirates last Sunday during the Gunners' pre-season friendly against Lyon.

Emery said: "Khedira is a very good player but this is the first time I have heard his name mentioned."

GUNNERS ON COURSE TO COMPLETE CLUB-RECORD SIGNING

Ornstein adds that the Gunners are set to complete a deal for Lille star Nicolas Pepe this week. The 24-year-old is reportedly in London to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Should that go without a hitch, Arsenal could be ready to complete the €80 million signing by the end of the week.

---

KOSCIELNY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PLAYING FOR ARSENAL AGAIN

BBC sport correspondent David Ornstein has an update on Arsenal’s transfer movements, reporting that newly appointed technical director, Edu, has taken a few important meetings in the last couple of days.

The first was with the Stade Rennes president and Laurent Koscielny's agent - the club captain Koscielny does not anticipate playing for the club again, with the 33-year-old wanted by Stade Rennes who could pay £8 million for the centre-half.

---