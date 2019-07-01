Rashford set for new £300,000-a-week deal

We begin with an exclusive from The Telegraph which says that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to receive new contract worth £300,000-a-week. Rashford is to sign a new deal that will keep him committed to the club until 2023 with the option for a further year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Rashford as an integral part of the club’s attack moving forward and wanted the team to move quickly to ward off interest from Barcelona.

Paper Round's view: This makes perfect sense for United. Rashford has shown that he has the ability to become one of the best strikers in the world, now he needs to be given the platform and stability in order to reach those levels. They cannot afford to lose such a talented home-grown player, he could be the future of the club for the next decade and possibly beyond.

Spurs agree €72m Ndombele fee

The Guardian report that Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a fee worth €72 million with Lyon for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The 22-year-old has been linked to Spurs throughout the summer but recent quotes from Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had put the deal in doubt. However the report says now that an initial fee of €62 million has been agreed with an additional €10 million in add-ons.

Paper Round's view: This is good from Spurs. Of course there is a chance that Ndombele will flop but it doesn’t look particularly likely, there’s a chance he could be a part of their midfield for years. And even if he isn’t, maybe he’ll leave in an even bigger deal that will see them double their money. This is an encouraging step for Spurs, they identified their target and they’ve closed the deal despite the price.

Solskjaer wants Longstaff as next signing

The back page of The Star concerns United once more and says that Solskjaer is desperate for the club to conclude the deal to sign Sean Longstaff. It had been expected that United would make an opening bid of around £15 million but Solskaer doesn’t want the club to haggle. He wants them to meet Newcastle’s asking price of around £25 million so Longstaff can join up with the club before they leave for their pre-season tour.

Paper Round's view: It’s easy to be confused by United’s approach for Longstaff. He’s a fine young player but hardly a world beater. We guess that the theory is that he will add some home grown depth to the midfield area, and it is worth having more players given Ander Herrera has left.

Spurs on verge of Clarke deal

We now have more Spurs news from the Guardian who report that the North London side are close to finalising a deal to bring in Jack Clarke from Leeds. The 18-year-old winger will cost them an initial £10 million with a further £1.5m in add-ons. He will go back on loan to Leeds for the season in a bid to help them win promotion before eventually returning to Spurs.

Paper Round's view: More excellent business from Spurs. Clarke is the archetypal Mauricio Pochettino player. He’s young, quick and has plenty of room to grow. Never going to hurt that he’s home-grown as well. Clarke will get another season in the Championship developing under Pochettino’s mentor Marcelo Bielsa and then he can step up into the frist team in North London.

