Paper Round: City start Felix talks, Chelsea eye Coutinho as Sarri future reaches crunch time

City begin Felix talks

We begin with the back page of The Sun who report that Manchester City have begun talks with Benfica over 19-year-old starlet Joao Felix. City chief executive Ferran Soriano reportedly had a meeting with Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira and super-agent Jorge Mendes. Felix was thought to be on the agenda as Pep Guardiola looks to inject fresh blood into his squad ahead of the new season.

Paper Round's view: Felix is one of the most exciting prospects in world football, arguably the most exciting, and it is no surprise City are after him. It never hurts to do your business early and Felix would bring some more pace into an already fearsome City front line. Of course it comes with the caveat that it will probably see the departure of Leroy Sane but Felix’s potential makes the deal one worth doing.

Chelsea eye Coutinho as Hazard replacement with Sarri future update

We now move to the back page of The Mirror who have a report that Chelsea are looking at former Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho as a replacement for Eden Hazard. The Belgian is set to move to Real Madrid and if their transfer ban is lifted Chelsea will make a big play for Coutinho, who has fallen out of favour with Barcelona.

Paper Round's view: This would be a perfect example that Chelsea haven’t learned anything. You don’t need to aggressively sign big name players and splurge a lot of cash. Put a proper scouting system in place, trust your academy and staff and you can build a valuable, title-contending squad. Just look at Liverpool. Coutinho isn’t necessary

Spurs step up Lo Celso chase as Eriksen replacement

We now have a story from The Mirror who report that Spurs are prepared to step up their chase for Giovani Lo Celso in the coming weeks. Spurs have already had a bid of £53 million rejected but will push again to try and bring the Argentine in. Real Betis are keen for his release clause of £88 million to be met but Spurs will try and negotiate the price down. The 23-year-old is seen as a replacement for Christian Eriksen who is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Paper Round's view: Lo Celso is an exciting young player who has massively benefitted from his move to Betis, now he resembles the player we expected when he left Argentina to go to PSG. In many ways he seems like the perfect Spurs players and despite being a slightly different player to Eriksen it is a logical replacement.

Emery will have to sell to buy in the summer

The Mirror also report that Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be under greater financial pressure as a result of the team’s failure to qualify for the Champions League. Emery wants a big overhaul of the squad but he will have to sell in order to raise funds. Players like Mesut Ozil will be under pressure as Emery looks to streamline his squad in the summer.

Paper Round's view: The situation Arsenal have got themselves into is really problematic. There’s a lot of players on big contracts and now they have no Champions League football. Arsenal want to be taken forward and they are going to have to back Emery in the market, even if that means making some slightly brutal decisions.

