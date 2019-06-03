Paper Round: Klopp set for bumper new deal, Poch to get spending spree

Klopp set for new deal

Most of the stories dominating the back pages concern Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is set to be rewarded for winning the Champions League with a bumper new deal. Klopp’s current deal has three years left to run but Liverpool want to reward him for his good work with the club, which culminated in success in Madrid on Saturday evening.

Paper Round's view: This is no less than Klopp deserves for all that he has achieved with Liverpool. Regardless of the result on Saturday Klopp deserved immense praise for transforming Liverpool into one of the best clubs in Europe. Of course having succeeded in the Champions League Klopp has now cemented his status as one of the best in the world, and now has the opportunity to create a dynasty.

Pochettino to receive funding

Moving to the other side of the Champions League final and we have a report in The Mirror that Tottenham Hotspur are keen to spend big in order to keep Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has flirted with the idea of leaving and Spurs are desperate to prove to him that he will be sufficiently backed at the club. Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Maxi Gomez and Ryan Sessegnon are all targets.

Paper Round's view: Keeping Pochettino at the club is imperative for Spurs, what he has been able to achieve with the squad he has is nothing short of remarkable. He went two windows without signing a player and still managed to reach the final of the Champions League. The new stadium is built and looks fantastic, now is the time to open the chequebook and back their manager.

Lukaku deal under threat

We now have an exclusive from The Sun who report that Romelu Lukaku’s potential move to Inter Milan is under threat. New Inter boss Antonio Conte wants the Manchester United striker to lead his line but the Italian club have to find £40 million in order to comply with Financial Fair Play. Inter are trying to offload Mauro Icardi in order to raise the necessary funds.

Paper Round's view: It would be harsh for Lukaku to be punished because of Inter’s mistakes but it does seem like that may well happen. Icardi is Inter’s most obvious source of income but the report says that teams are being put off due to his off the field problems. It’s hard to see how this one gets resolves but there’s a chance that someone can pick up Icardi for a bargain.

Juventus close in on Sarri deal

We end with a report from The Mirror that says that Italian champions Juventus are looking to bring in Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in the coming days. Juve are set to wrap up a deal to bring in Sarri on a three-year contract worth £19 million per year as they search for a replacement for Max Allegri.

Paper Round's view: It seems beautifully ironic that having wanted him out for so long Chelsea fans are going to have to watch Sarri walk out and into a far better job. Sarri has done a good job with the Blues this season and he deserves a move away having lifted the first trophy of his professional career.

