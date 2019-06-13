Paper Round: Juventus reach agreement for Sarri, Emery gives Ozil hope

Chelsea and Juve reach Sarri agreement

We begin with a report from Italy which broke late on Thursday evening and is also being labelled as a Guardian exclusive. It says that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Juventus over manager Maurizio Sarri. After much it has been agreed that Sarri will be the new Juventus manager.

Paper Round's view: Well it’s taken a little bit longer than Sarri probably wanted but it seems as if he is finally getting out of Chelsea. He leaves with a European trophy and seemingly gets out at just the right time, with a transfer ban and now no Eden Hazard. It is going to be fascinating to see whether or not he can be the manager to finally bring the Champions League trophy to Juventus.

Emery offers hope to Ozil

We now have a report from The Mirror which says that Arsenal manager Unai Emery has had one-on-one talks with every single member of his squad. During those meetings with players like Mesut Ozil Emery did not tell the players that they had no future under him, which goes against previous reports which said that Ozil would be moved on by Arsenal.

Paper Round's view: As is alluded to in the report might this change in stance be down to the fact that no-one is prepared to pay for the likes of Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi? We’ve heard for weeks how these three would be moved on by Arsenal and now all of a sudden they’re being given a life? It reeks of being unable to find suitors.

Arsenal set Koscielny fee for Dortmund

In The Mirror it is reported that Arsenal have set a fee of £10.6 million if captain Laurent Koscielny is to leave with Borussia Dortmund interested. Koscielny is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal but wants a fresh challenge. Arsenal are eyeing up William Saliba, Dayo Upamecano and Joachim Andersen as potential replacements.

Paper Round's view: Koscielny’s return to form was absolutely remarkable given how many injuries he has suffered over the past couple of years. It’s completely understandable that he would want another challenge whilst he has a little bit left in the tank and of course Dortmund could offer him Champions League football, something Arsenal could not. It’s also no surprise to see Arsenal trying to get younger in the defence.

Walker close to new City deal

And we have another report from The Mirror that says that champions Manchester City are preparing to offer Kyle Walker a new deal. Walker was dropped this season for a brief period but returned well to win back his place in the team as City secured the domestic treble. It is reported he will see a big increase in his £100,000 a week wages.

Paper Round's view: This makes perfect sense for City. Walker is an excellent, home-grown player, who could potentially move into centre-back under Pep Guardiola as he starts to lose his pace. He is one of the leaders of the team and is a key core player for the champions. Getting him locked down makes perfect sense.

