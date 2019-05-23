Paper Round: Lukaku fears Man Utd will price him out of move, City braced for Sane bid

Lukaku fears he will be priced out of move

We begin with the back page of the The Daily Star who report that Romelu Lukaku fears he will be priced out of a move away from Manchester United. Lukaku, 26, is open to leaving the club after being told he will be surplus to requirements and is keen to move to Inter Milan, where he will link up with Antonio Conte. However United will reportedly demand a fee of around £70 million as they bid to recoup much of the £80 million they paid to Everton but Inter believe the fee should be closer to £50 million.

Paper Round's view: It is not Romelu Lukaku’s fault that Manchester United paid £80 million for his services. He shouldn’t be punished for their over-eagerness in the transfer market. If United want him off their books as seems to be the case then they are going to have to accept a smaller fee and take the hit.

City braced for Sane bid

We now move to The Mail who report that English champions Manchester City are bracing themselves for a bid from their German counterparts Bayern Munich for Leroy Sane. Bayern president Uli Hoeness has admitted that the Bavarian giants want to sign the 23-year-old but will not spend more than the £70 million they paid for Lucas Hernandez. City however would want closer to £90 million.

Paper Round's view: This season in the Premier League there were just three players who reached double figures for goals and assists. One of them was Eden Hazard and the other was Raheem Sterling. The final player on that list was Sane. Despite falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola he still managed to have a very impressive season. If City are going to sell him it has to be for a massive amount that they can reinvest elsewhere.

Arsenal to step up Fraser pursuit after Europa League final

Moving to The Mirror it is reported that Arsenal will postpone their move for Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser until after the Europa League final. Manager Unai Emery wants the whole club fully focused on the clash with Chelsea and that includes transfer business. The decision to put the Fraser move on hold has been helped by Manchester United pulling out of the race to focus instead on Swansea City’s Daniel James.

Paper Round's view: This is a slightly interesting move. On one hand a summer signing could provide a boost to the players before the final. On the other perhaps it might unsettle the players whose places would be under threat from Fraser’s arrival. As for the signing itself it feels like a very strong addition to the Arsenal squad. Fraser is a very productive player who will offer a lot to the squad, however it is hard to picture him immediately becoming part of the starting line-up.

Newcastle plan Fernandes swoop

And we end with a report that says that Newcastle United are preparing a bid for CSKA Moscow full-back Mario Fernandes. The Russian international would cost £26.4 million and the Premier League side will face competition from Atletico Madrid.

Paper Round's view: This would be a big statement of intent from Newcastle but as the report points out a lot of this hinges on the future of Rafa Benitez, which is still uncertain. You can’t help but feel Newcastle need to sort that out before they start splashing the cash.

