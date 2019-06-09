Paper Round: Man Utd to pay De Gea to leave, Rose admits Spurs future in doubt

Rose admits Spurs exit could be on the cards

We begin with quotes from England defender Danny Rose who has admitted that his future may well lie away from Tottenham Hotspur. Rose has been linked with a move away for some time now and has been open about wanting to return to the north of England. His quotes after the third-place play-off Nations League victory further increased the likelihood of him leaving. Everton are one of the clubs mentioned.

Paper Round's view: This hardly comes as a surprise. Rose appears to have fallen out of love with football altogether, and given the racism he suffers on a regular basis who can blame him. If Spurs are going to sign Ryan Sessegnon in the summer, as is expected, then it makes sense for Rose to leave to look for more regular football.

Read the full story here.

Man Utd to pay De Gea to leave

We now have an exclusive from The Sun which says that Manchester United are prepared to pay David De Gea a fee of around £20 million as a Golden Handshake to ensure he leaves the club this summer. De Gea has made up his mind to leave United but is prepared to stay for one more season and then take a massive payday when he leaves as a free agent. United want to receive a fee for the keeper so will pay him to leave to compensate him for potentially receiving a slightly lower wage at his new club.

Paper Round's view: After all the reports and stories about United being so keen to keep De Gea it’s remarkable that it has come to this. Yet here we are, De Gea is on the way out, and United are desperate to try and get some kind of compensation for his departure. It’s a truly astonishing state of affairs and another example of the remarkable mess United have managed to get themselves in.

Read the full story here.

Eriksen or Pogba to be final Real transfer

We now have a report that says that Christian Eriksen or Paul Pogba will be the final piece of business for Real Madrid this summer. Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard have already arrived but Real want one more signing. The deciding factor could end up being the fact that Eriksen would be considerably cheaper.

Paper Round's view: It is an absolutely astonishing level of spending from Real Madrid this summer but there was always going to be plenty of work to be done given it was such a poor season for them. Eriksen and Pogba are both excellent players and there really isn’t much between them. If the difference in fees really is as big as reported then Eriksen makes total sense.

Read the full story here.

Brooks in contention to start against Hungary

We end with a report that says that Wales manager Ryan Giggs is considering starting David Brooks in the crunch match against Hungary. Brooks came off the bench to score in the 2-1 defeat to Croatia but after Hungary beat Azerbaijan Tuesday’s match has become more significant.

Paper Round's view: Brooks is one of Wales’ most exciting young players and it feels as if at this stage he has more than earned his place in the team. He brings another dimension, another attacking option for opposition teams to consider and for that reason he should start.

Read the full story here.