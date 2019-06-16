PSG ready to sell Neymar

We begin with big reports coming out of France concerning PSG forward Neymar. The stories suggest that PSG have decided to cut ties with the Brazilian as new sporting director Leonardo looks to instil a new regime at the club. Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are determined to build through Kylian Mbappe and will look to sell Neymar. Barcelona are being linked with a move for their former player.

Paper Round's view: It seemed absolutely inevitable that at some stage this PSG project was going to have to change and, let’s be honest, if you were PSG and you were going to choose between Neymar and Mbappe the choice is pretty easy, isn’t it? If PSG can even recoup some of what they paid for Neymar they may get out of this situation without everything falling apart.

Barca and Real target Elliott

We now have a report that says that La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in signing Fulham youngster Harvey Elliott. The 16-year-old is the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League and has rejected a new deal with Fulham. That has led to interest from the two Spanish sides as well as Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Paper Round's view: Elliott is a talented young player, you have to be to make your professional debut at such a young age, and it is understandable that he may be tempted by the lure of one of the big Spanish sides. However, if Jadon Sancho has taught a player like Elliott anything, perhaps a move to Leipzig might be wiser? They seem to have a better pathway for younger players in Germany.

Ospina signs for Napoli

We now have the news that Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina has decided to leave Arsenal and join Serie A side Napoli. Ospina has just spent the previous season out on loan with the Italian side and they have taken up the option to sign him permanently.

Paper Round's view: Ospina was always a solid option in North London but it never felt as if he was going to be the first choice under Unai Emery. The long-term solution at Napoli is clearly the hugely talented Alex Meret but every young keeper needs an experienced head to learn off and Ospina can be just that.

West Brom keen to keep Gayle

And we end with a report that says that West Bromwich Albion are keen to keep forward Dwight Gayle. The 28-year-old enjoyed a hugely productive loan spell at The Hawthorns and although he did settle in the area his wages have proven a stumbling back in making the deal permanent. New West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is hopeful that any part of a deal that will allow Newcastle to keep Solomon Rondon can result in Gayle staying with the team.

Paper Round's view: Gayle has proven on multiple occasions that he is an elite forward at Championship level. If Bilic is looking to build a team capable of promotion he could do a lot worse than to bring back Gayle. It may actually be worth taking a financial chance on someone like Gayle with the idea that a bit of extra spending may well pay off in promotion.

