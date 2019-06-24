Maguire set for world-record City move

We begin with the back page of The Mirror which says that English champions Manchester City are set to conclude a world-record deal for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this week. 26-year-old Maguire will move to the Etihad in a deal worth £80 mllion, a world-record fee for a defender. The move will see Maguire’s wages rise to an astronomical £280,000 a week. City’s rival Manchester United had also been interested but the City offer has blown them out of the water.

Paper Round's view: This is an astonishing amount to pay. The problem is that when Liverpool paid this sort of figure for Virgil van Dijk, the current world-record fee, no-one really batted an eyelid, there was an acceptance that Van Dijk was more than capable of stepping up to the next level. Is there that sort of acceptance for Maguire? Paper Round are big fans of Maguire but we’re not sure about this move…

Read the full story here.

Emery wants Zaha

We now have an exclusive from The Sun which says that Arsenal manager Unai Emery is keen to sign Wilfried Zaha. Emery’s budget had been limited to £45 million following the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League but he wants the club to break that in order to sign Zaha. Emery will also have to persuade Zaha to make the move given the club is in the Europa League.

Paper Round's view: From the sounds of things it seems as if Emery has an awful lot of convincing to do as neither Zaha or Arsenal are particularly keen on this move. It’s a bit of a weird one as Zaha would probably turn out to be an excellent signing for Arsenal but it sort of depends on whether or not he is prepared to wait at least one more season for Champions League football.

Read the full story here.

Mata took pay cut to stay at United who will trigger Rashford clause

We have an exclusive from The Sun which says that Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata took a 25% pay cut in order to stay at the club. Mata wanted a two-year contract rather than one-year and took a pay cut from £180,000 a week to £135,000 a week. The report also says that United will trigger a clause in the contract of Marcus Rashford in order to ward off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Paper Round's view: Mata is clearly a good bloke but the pay cut isn’t as if he’s going to be watching the pennies following his new deal… However in an era where most players seem to be after as much as they can get it is refreshing to see Mata take a little cut. The Rashford news is hardly a surprise, he’s a key part of their team and it is imperative they keep hold of him.

Read the full story here.

Spurs set to complete Clarke transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Leeds United winger Jack Clarke according to The Sun. Clarke, 18, is one of the most sought-after players in England and Leeds are being forced into selling in order to balance their books. The deal will be worth £8.5 million and it is yet to be decided whether or not the winger will return for one season on loan.

Paper Round's view: Clarke is young, quick, English and has huge room to grow, he ticks every Mauricio Pochettino box. He wouldn’t come in as a starter straight away but given time he could end up being an imperative part of the Spurs squad. They need an injection of pace and youth in the forward areas and Clarke would provide that.

Read the full story here.