Paper Round: Spurs prepare bid for Bournemouth duo, Ashley to sell Newcastle

Spurs planning £80 million swoop for Wilson and Brooks

We begin with a report that Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to make a £80 million move for Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and David Brooks in the summer. Brooks will instantly add to the midfield whilst Wilson will provide back-up to Kane and allow Mauricio Pochettino to play with a two-striker system on occasion.

Paper Round's view: These signings are in a little way what Spurs were built on. Picking up talented, young domestic players from rivals at a decent price. Now of course Wilson isn’t exactly young at 27 and £80 million isn’t exactly cheap but you see where we’re coming from? Even if you don’t these are sensible moves from Spurs, they add to the squad immediately and help keep that home-grown quota.

Everton demand £100m for Richarlison

We now move up to Merseyside with a report that if Richarlison is to leave Everton in the summer then the club will demand a fee of £100 million. Both PSG and Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with the Brazilian, who is heading to the Copa America, but Everton are determined to make a profit. Another factor working in the Toffee’s favour is that Richarlison is settled in England and not necessarily keen to move.

Paper Round's view: It feels strange to say, given that he has only been at Everton for a year, but this already feels like a bit of a crossroads for Richarlison. It feels as if he is either going to really kick on and become a 18 league goal plus type of striker, or he’s going to stagnate in the tier below. It feels right for Everton to keep him, as it seems as if the potential is definitely there.

Spurs will have to pay £20m for Clarke

If Spurs want to sign Jack Clarke from Leeds United then it is going to cost them £20 million. 18-year-old Clarke has been one of the revelations of the season and he has caught the eye of Spurs. Leeds will try their best in order to try and keep the talented winger.

Paper Round's view: Do you remember what we said earlier about Spurs? Okay yes again Clarke isn’t exactly cheap but he seems to perfectly into Pochettino’s system at Spurs. He’s one of the most exciting young players in the country, perfect for Spurs.

Ashley agrees to sell Newcastle

And we end with an exclusive from The Sun which says that Mike Ashley finally has agreed to sell Newcastle United. Ashley has reportedly agreed to sell the club to Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. The fee mentioned is £350 million.

Paper Round's view: Paper Round will believe it when we see it. We’ve thought Ashley was selling the club before only for it not to come to fruition so forgive us for waiting for official confirmation. However having said that if it is true then it is a fantastic day to be a Newcastle fan.

