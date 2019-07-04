Paper Round: Tuanzebe to get Man Utd chance, Mount contract a top priority for Lampard

Tuanzebe to get Manchester United chance

We now have a report from The Mail which says that Manchester United will give defender Axel Tuanzebe a chance in the first team this season. Tuanzebe spent a very successful loan at Aston Villa, helping the club to win promotion to the Premier League. Villa are keen to keep him but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hand the 21-year-old a new contract and a chance to win a first team place.

Paper Round's view: Tuanzebe is an exciting young player who clearly has benefitted from some time away from Old Trafford and some regular football. Centre-back has been a particularly troublesome area for United over the past few seasons so there is no reason that Tuanzebe could not stake a claim for a place. Perhaps United don’t need to spend £70 million on Harry Maguire after all…

Mount contract top priority for Lampard

There is an exclusive in The Sun that says that one of the main priorities for new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is to get a new contract sorted for Mason Mount. Lampard sees Mount as one the integral parts to his new Chelsea team and wants the youngster’s future sorted out before the team go away for their pre-season tour. Mount is set to be handed a five-year contract with the option for a further year.

Paper Round's view: This is hardly a surprise. Mount blossomed under Lampard at Derby County and there are certainly places up for grabs in the Chelsea midfield. N’Golo Kante is world class and Jorginho ended his debut season in England well but that is far as it goes for now. Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley are yet to fully convince and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out of the picture for now given his injury. The stage could be set for Mount.

Arnautovic to leave for China

West Ham are set to cut their losses on Marko Arnautovic by agreeing a deal that will see the Austrian move to China. Arnautovic pushed for a transfer in January but ended up signing a new deal but his relationship with the club has remained delicate. West Ham have now decided to move on from the forward and will look to new strikers with Maxi Gomez, Moussa Marega and Salomon Rondon all linked.

Paper Round's view: This is probably the right move. Arnautovic is a fantastic player, on his day he is one of the best forwards in the league. However it’s clear to see that he is having a negative impact on the squad and it is time for West Ham to move on. In hindsight they should have absolutely taken the offer that came in for him in January but at least this way they still get some money.

Orient reject Spurs Happe bid

The Sun have an exclusive that says that Tottenham Hotspur have seen a bid worth £300,000 for Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe rejected. Orient are hoping to receive a slightly higher bid but with Happe entering the final year of his contract they are resigned to losing the defender this summer. They will try to arrange a return on loan to help them in the short-term.

Paper Round's view: Spurs appear to be getting back on track after taking a year out of the transfer window to help fund the stadium. They’re looking to target young, home-grown stars from within the Football League (or even below!) that Mauricio Pochettino can mould and develop. These signings like Happe are what helps to build the foundations at Spurs, the fact that they are also making signings like Tanguy Ndombele brings it all together very nicely.

