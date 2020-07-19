Adidas deal could see Raheem Sterling join Real Madrid - Paper Round

Raheem Sterling could move to Real Madrid, Jadon Sancho will have to force a transfer to Manchester United, Mason Greenwood will be handed a new contract and Adam Lallana is wanted by four clubs. It's Monday's Paper Round...

Sterling: The Real deal?

Raheem Sterling is set to sign a deal with Adidas which could eventually see him join Real Madrid, according to the Mail. The Manchester City superstar currently has a contract with Nike, which expires on 31 July, and he is edging closer to signing an Adidas deal worth more than £10 million. Sterling has admitted in the past that he dreams of one day playing for Real Madrid and the report states that the England international is very aware of the role that Adidas played in David Beckham's transfer to Real Madrid back in 2003. The sportswear company are "keen on Sterling moving to the Spanish capital" in a huge transfer.

Transfers Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to replace Harry Winks at Spurs - Paper Round 18 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: Now this would be a massive transfer. Sterling to Real Madrid. Huge. The 25-year-old still has plenty of years to make a move of this magnitude and he has three years remaining on his current contract at Manchester City. It's unlikely that the Spanish champions would be able to afford him this summer, so it's more just a transfer that we could see happen next summer or the one after. It would make sense. Where else could Sterling go in England? Nowhere really. Elsewhere in Europe, only Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid could probably afford to sign him over the next two years and due to previous comments Sterling has made about Los Blancos, you'd bet on him heading to the Spanish capital at some point in his career.

Read the full story

Sancho to push for United move

Jadon Sancho will have to request to move in order for Borussia Dortmund to sell him this summer, according to the Mirror. Manchester United have made the England international their number one target in the transfer window, but the Bundesliga club are reluctant to let their star winger leave for a fee lower than £100 million. Dortmund have slapped an asking price of around £120 million on Sancho, but possible suitors - like United - will struggle to afford that in the current climate following the coronavirus pandemic. The Mirror state that the 20-year-old will have to push for a transfer in order for Dortmund to lower their asking price.

Paper Round's view: Manchester United's potential move for Sancho is a story that will continue throughout the whole summer. The current deflated transfer market means that players values should be decreasing, which makes it very unlikely that the Premier League side will pay the £120 million price that Dortmund want. However, it seems like the Germans are putting this huge price tag on Sancho because they know that it could potentially keep him at the Westfalenstadion for an extra season. It's all negotiation tactics. If Sancho publicly asks to leave this summer, it will strengthen United's position but Dortmund will probably still be able to demand a fee of around £100 million. Either way, it seems like the youngster will secure his big-money move back to England by next summer at least.

Read the full story

Play Icon WATCH Barcelona players want Patrick Kluivert as their new boss - Euro Papers 00:01:26

Greenwood rewarded with new bumper contract

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood will be rewarded with a new contract thanks to his recent form for the Red Devils, according to the Sun. The 18-year-old has enjoyed a successful period since becoming a first-team regular for United after the Premier League's restart. Greenwood was handed a new contract worth £25,000 per week back in October, but the Sun state that he will be given another new deal rising his salary to £40,000 a week. United officials are keen to reward the teenager with a deal that reflects his important new status at Old Trafford.

Paper Round's view: It's been a sensational breakout season for the United youngster. Greenwood has scored 16 goals during the current campaign and he has nailed down a spot in Solskjaer's starting eleven. It makes sense that the teenager is being handed a deal to reflect his importance at the club, but is it necessary if he only just signed a new contract less than a year ago? It is a nice gesture and it's a good way to keep players happy. Greenwood probably does deserve it - but the club need to make sure that his form continues.

Read the full story

Lallana's in demand

The Telegraph report that Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is wanted by four Premier League clubs this summer after his current contract expires. The 32-year-old is set to depart Anfield when the current campaign ends next Saturday and will be available to sign for free. Burnley, Leicester, Brighton and Liverpool's local rivals Everton are all ready to fight for Lallana's signature. Leicester are favourites to sign the former England international as Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers previously signed the former Saints midfielder when he was in charge at Liverpool.

Paper Round's view: Lallana's appearances over the past few season might've been limited, but he still has plenty to offer. The Liverpool star has plenty of Premier League experience and his technical ability has never been in doubt. It makes sense that there is a battle to sign Lallana. The coronavirus pandemic has obviously impacted the finances of plenty of Premier League clubs. Mangers and their recruitment teams will now need to identify cheaper alternatives to sign this summer and Lallana certainly fits the bill for a few clubs. The 32-year-old would join without a transfer fee and probably on a short-term contract.

Read the full story

Play Icon

Transfers Advantage Chelsea as cash-strapped Real Madrid drop out of race to sign Kai Havertz – Euro Papers YESTERDAY AT 11:24