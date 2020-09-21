Telles to United this week?

Alex Telles is hopeful his move to Manchester United from Porto will get over the line this week, the Guardian reports. United have signed just Donny van de Beek so far this window, but left-back Telles could join him with talks said to be at an advanced stage. United are hoping to bring down the €25m asking price given he is into the final year of his contract, but should it go through the Brazilian is set to earn around £75,000 a week.

Alex Telles of FC Porto in action during the Liga Nos match between FC Porto and Portimonense SC at Estadio do Dragao on February 23, 2020 in Porto, Portugal Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Left-back is just one of many concerns United have, and while Telles will help in that department it will do little to ease the concerns of supporters unless more names follow him through the door. The defeat to Crystal Palace highlighted their many shortcomings, one that may require more than just a few quick fixes.

Likewise Mendy to Chelsea

Another deal set to be confirmed is Edouard Mendy to Chelsea, with the Mail reporting the goalkeeper will have a medical in Berlin this week ahead of signing a five-year contract with the Blues. With Kepa Arrizabalaga under pressure, 28-year-old Mendy’s arrival for £22m will help provide the Spaniard some competition with Willy Caballero also set to feature in Wednesday’s League Cup match against Barnsley.

Paper Round’s view: Some much-needed competition, although Caballero will perhaps be wondering what has warranted Kepa starting this season after he finished the last campaign in goal ahead of the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

PSG lead City in Koulibaly race

Paris Saint-Germain have overtaken Manchester City in the race to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the Telegraph reports. Agreeing a fee appears to be the biggest stumbling block regarding Koulibaly’s departure, with City so far baulking at Napoli’s asking price, but now PSG have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old centre-back for £75m. City have already added Nathan Ake to their defence, but are still in the market for another player.

Paper Round’s view: One of the most talked-about names in gossip columns resurfaces again for the 100th time this year. At £75m it is difficult to see City playing ball so PSG makes sense given they recently lost Thiago Silva and got off to a poor start in Ligue 1. That being said, they’ve turned the corner, and Koulibaly will very likely remain a Napoli player heading into October and probably once the transfer window closes too.

Dele won’t go cheap

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would prefer Dele Alli to leave on loan this season, the Mail reports. The Spurs midfielder has been frozen out by Jose Mourinho so far this season, with PSG and Inter both linked with the out-of-favour 24-year-old. Having valued Alli at £100m last summer, Levy knows that fee is far too much this time around, although he is unwilling to sell his player on the cheap.

Paper Round’s view: Just how much is Dele worth? A difficult one really, but you get the feeling a loan move would work for all parties involved. A change of scenery may suit a player currently overlooked by England, with Italy and Inter a good shout for Premier League stars with a point to prove. Christian Eriksen there, too, so who knows. A little reunion perhaps.

