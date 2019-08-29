Sanchez set to Inter transfer

Alexis Sanchez is closing in on his move to Inter Milan. The Mirror reports that United will pay some of Sanchez's current £500,000-a-week wages in order to faciliate a move, though there is no option to buy for Inter at the end of the deal. The 30-year-old Chilean will join up with former United teammate Romelu Lukaku once the deal is completed, and the paper carries a report that Sanchez has already completed a medical ahead of the transfer.

Paper Round’s view: Sanchez has been a weight around United's neck ever since his arrival and underperformance, and he has looked desperately unhappy himself, too. The hope for both parties is that he can make a success of life in Italy and allow United to recoup some of their transfer outlay, and for Sanchez to make the most of the last years of his career.

Navas nears PSG deal

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is closing in on a deal that would see him join French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The Costa Rican stopper has fallen behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order, while PSG lost Gianluigi Buffon back to Juventus at the start of the transfer window. If the 32 year old departs then Real will look for an experienced replacement.

Paper Round’s view: Navas has been an impressive 'keeper for much of his Real career, but i Courtois rediscovers his best form then there's little chance of him getting back into the first team. At PSG he should be able to enjoy success and trophies in Paris, and could allow them to tighten up at the back for a Champions League challenge.

Bury players threaten legal action

Bury's players are considering legal action against the English Football Leaue for allowing owner Steve Dale to take control of the club, according to the Daily Mail. Neil Danns, their 36-year-old captain, said: 'I think it's something that could be an option. We are supposed to be protected by the EFL. If anything, there has been negligence there. From the second month after Steve Dale bought the club, we've not been paid.'

Paper Round’s view: It is not clear whether or not the players would have any kind of legal case against the EFL as yet, but it is worth keeping in mind that the FA, the Premier League and other authorities are regularly found wanting as they remain in control of the games. There has to be changes to the way clubs are regulated and funded if the country wants to keep 92 professional clubs.

High Court beckons for EFL

In further legal news, the EFL could face action in court from new Bury owners SJ Global. They say that they provided proof of funds for the club's survival by 9am on Wednesday, but the EFL has given them no room to appeal and keep their place in League One. Sports lawyer Chris Farnell said: "We plan on an injunction unless they relent."

Paper Round’s view: It does seem unfair that the club cannot ultimately be allowed back into League One, but they are able to start again further down the league. However, if SJ Global were so intent on buying the club, it is not as if this was a sudden deadline, or a situation that had come out of nowhere.

