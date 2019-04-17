Inter-Sanchez?

Inter Milan will have a better idea of whether they can afford to sign Alexis Sanchez in the coming days, the Daily Mail reports. The Serie A club are said to be putting together a deal to sign the Manchester United forward, but they will need the Premier League club to help subsidise the Chilean’s wages. Sanchez earns £300,000-a-week with a further £100,000 in image rights. According to The Sun, United will pay £250,000 of his weekly wages (which they claim to be over £500k) and allow for a £14m option to buy after the loan.

Paper Round’s view: Sanchez to link-up with Romelu Lukaku at Inter? It is looking increasingly likely, and few would be against that combination working wonders in Italy. Financially, it could be a difficult one to get over the line, but here’s hoping.

Mustafi nears exit door

Shkodran Mustafi is set to join Roma this week, The Sun reports, after Arsenal agreed a deal for the defender to join the Italian club on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £23m. Mustafi has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, while Roma are looking for a new centre-back after Kostas Manolas joined Napoli.

Paper Round’s view: The season-long loan with an option to buy. It’s certainly becoming a trend in this world of Financial Fair Play. Let’s worry about the money later, shall we.

Camavinga watch

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all had scouts out in France watching Rennes 16-year-old Eduardo Camavinga help his club to a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on the weekend, the Mail reports. PSG were defeated in their second Ligue 1 match of the season, with youngster Camavinga setting up the winning goal as a number of admirers watched on at Roazhon Park.

Paper Round’s view: One to watch, it would seem. The 16-year-old’s performances will be scrutinised is the season rumbles on, by which time his list of admirers could grow and grow.

Llorente nears Lazio switch

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is nearing a move to Lazio, the Daily Mail reports, having been linked with Inter, Napoli and Fiorentina. A number of Italian clubs were after the Spaniard, whose contract ran out at Spurs this summer, but it is Lazio who are leading the race.

Paper Round’s view: No shortage of takers, it will be intriguing to see if another club – even in the Premier League – make a late play for the free agent.