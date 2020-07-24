Alexis Sanchez's Inter Milan spell cut short by Manchester United - Paper Round

Alexis Sanchez to return to Manchester United as Kingsley Coman is linked, while Brighton could sign Luca Kilian and Adam Lallana for next season.

Sanchez set for United return

Alexis Sanchez will not stay at Inter Milan, according to a story in the Sun. The paper reports that the Chilean international, and fellow United colleague Chris Smalling - on loan at Roma - will be asked to return to United at the end of their loan spells in Italy. Manchester United do not want either player to compete in the Europa League unless permanent arrangements are sorted.

Paper Round’s view: The Europa League is not a vital tournament for Inter Milan as they can expect to compete in the Champions League due to their league placing this season, while Roma might wish to keep hold of Smalling as they are currently in fifth place. It is possible that the defender will have to sort out his future to remain in contention for his loan side during August.

Coman linked with United move

Former Juventus teammates Kingsley Coman and Paul Pogba might be reunited at Manchester United, suggests a story in the Mirror. The 24-year-old French midfielder could be on his way out at Bayern Munich as Leroy Sane has joined, and may be considered by United despite their apparent desire to complete the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Paper Round’s view: The signing of Sancho seems set to go ahead as United and Borussia Dortmund let it be known to the press what their valuation is. The presence of the Coman story suggests that United are refusing to be drawn into a process where they will have to meet Dortmund’s valuation of £100 million, as Coman could be a cheaper alternative.

Brighton consider Kilian approach

Brighton and Hove Albion could build on another year’s survival in the Premier League by attempting to sign Paderborn defender Luca Kilian. The 20-year-old central defender has been relegated to Germany’s second division, and could be available for around £3 million. That has attracted Freiburg and Serie A side AC Milan.

Paper Round’s view: Kilian is an imposing and technically competent defender, essential in the modern game, and at just £3 million could prove to be a bargain. Given Ben White is wanted by Leeds United and also linked with teams such as Liverpool, it may be that Brighton need additional cover in central defence for next season.

Lallana set for Brighton

Adam Lallana looks set to seal a move to a new club, according to a report in the Telegraph. The 32-year-old Liverpool midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is in talks with Premier League side Brighton. He will not feature in his current club’s last matchday squad of the season as he nears a free transfer to the south coast.

Paper Round’s view: Lallana has become increasingly less important for Jurgen Klopp as his tenure has gone on, but he has clearly contributed plenty over the years. Allowing him to skip the last game means he won’t risk a serious and injury and makes sure that his move - perhaps the last of his career - is not put in jeopardy.

