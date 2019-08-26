Could Sanchez stay?

With the transfer window closing on September 2 across Europe, Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United future could depend on the extent of Anthony Martial’s injury, the Guardian reports. Martial picked up a knock in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, and while they await scan results for the forward, a lengthy time on the sidelines could see United put the brakes on Sanchez’s proposed loan move to Inter.

Paper Round’s view: United are expected to find out Martial’s scan results on Tuesday, and all this leaves less than a week for Sanchez’s future to be resolved. It will be intriguing to see whether he pushes for a move, particularly as it looks increasingly likely that he could stay.

***

Spurs in limbo

Tottenham have been ‘left in limbo’ as the transfer deadline approaches because neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona have made a bid for midfielder Christian Eriksen, the Mirror reports. The Dane has long been linked with the two Spanish clubs, and though no formal offer has been made for the playmaker, he is stalling on signing a new contract at Spurs, meaning he could leave for free in 12 months’ time.

Paper Round’s view: There is precious little Spurs can do in truth. Do you sell one of your best players on the cheap or let him run his contract down and hope he gives his all in his final year at the club? A tricky one, for sure.

***

Matic feeling unloved

Nemanja Matic wants showdown talks with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the midfielder is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, the Mirror reports. The 31-year-old has lost his place to Scott McTominay and has not played a single minute of their opening three league games. The Serbian has been an unused substitute for those three fixtures and wants to speak with Solskjaer to see where he stands at the club.

Paper Round’s view: Hardly surprising after zero minutes, but Matic will no doubt get his chance for a run in the team. The 2-1 loss to Palace could already be forcing Solskjaer into a rethink.

***

Double-up on Tammy

Fresh from scoring a double on the weekend, Tammy Abraham is set to double his wages at Chelsea, the Telegraph reports. The 21-year-old scored his first goals for Chelsea in their 3-2 win over Norwich, and that display only strengthened the club’s desire to lock him down on a long-term deal. He still has three years left to run on his current contract, but will earn £100,000-a-week with a new deal.

Paper Round’s view: Abraham has a point to prove this season as he looks to spearhead Chelsea’s push for a top-four finish, and it would be the perfect confidence boost if the club show they are fully behind him.