Arsenal confident of keeping him, but Aubameyang wants Barcelona move – Euro Papers

Afternoon Session, Day 2
Jade Jones, Anthony Ogogo & Gemma Gibbons
Qualifiers, Day 2
In today's Euro Papers, Spanish media are reporting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is holding out for Barcelona to bid for him. But Arsenal are confident...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is furious with his side's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa and says it's simply not good enough for the club.
Pep Guardiola says he must figure out what went so wrong for Manchester City in not winning the Premier League title by a long way this season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not in the mood to talk about David De Gea as the Manchester United goalkeeper's latest calamitous display dominated conversation.
A spate of errors from David de Gea means he is now "rubbish", according to Manchester United expert Daniel Harris.
Barcelona have had a tough couple of weeks but might be in for a welcome boost: Sevilla star Diego Carlos looks set to join the club.
Zinedine Zidane is ready to allow up to 16 players to leave the club – some on loan – just days after Real Madrid clinched a 34th league title.
In today's Euro Papers there is another development in the Kai Havertz to Chelsea saga... and it is very good transfer rumour news for Frank Lampard.