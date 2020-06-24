Arsenal confirm new contract for David Luiz; fresh deals announced for Mari, Soares and Ceballos

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: David Luiz of Arsenal gesticulates during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal have announced four new contracts for their first-team squad, including a one-year contract extension for David Luiz.

Luiz has enjoyed an up-and-down year at Arsenal after joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, but the news means he will play at least one further season at the Emirates. His contract had been due to expire at the end of this month.

Arsenal's technical director Edu said: “I am really happy that we will have these players in our squad for the future. They have been part of the long-term technical plan Mikel and I have developed. They bring the right balance to our squad.

“David is a really important player for us. He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team. His passing, his communication with the team on and off the pitch. He helps everyone.

Pablo Mari has signed a permanent contract with Arsenal, Cedric Soares has agreed a long-term extension, and Dani Ceballos' loan deal has been extended until the end of the current season.

